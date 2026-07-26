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'No Students among 14 held over NEET protest violence': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Adhikari said CCTV footage and video clips had helped identify those responsible, and investigators found they were fundamentalists who had infiltrated the rally disguised as student activists, with the sole aim of stirring up unrest in the city.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
'No Students among 14 held over NEET protest violence': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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