/'No Students among 14 held over NEET protest violence': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that not a single one of the 14 people arrested so far over the violence during Friday's protest rally in Kolkata was actually a student. The demonstration, held against the NEET paper leak and other examination scandals, turned violent, with police personnel and journalists coming under attack.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Adhikari said CCTV footage and video clips had helped identify those responsible, and investigators found they were fundamentalists who had infiltrated the rally disguised as student activists, with the sole aim of stirring up unrest in the city.
"Their only aim was to disturb the peace in the state and the country," the Chief Minister said, adding that all those held would face charges under the newly enacted West Bengal Public Safety & Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, which allows for tougher action against anti-social and violent conduct.
Adhikari suggested that the people arrested, though present at a march organised for one cause, may well have been pursuing an entirely separate agenda of their own. He went on to link Friday's unrest to simmering resentment over the state government's move to probe the functioning of numerous unaffiliated Khariji madrasas across Bengal.
"The new state government implemented the Calcutta High Court's verdict on Other Backward Class certificates. It implemented the act against public slaughter of animals. Rules have been imposed in the sound policy," he said, suggesting the violence may have stemmed from anger over these very decisions.
Of the 14 people detained in connection with the incident, 11 were taken into custody by Saturday night, with three more arrested between that night and Sunday morning. Police have identified 70 individuals in total as being involved in the violence, which broke out during a rally jointly organised by the Cockroach Janata Party alongside the student and youth wings of various Left parties. Seven FIRs have been lodged over the episode, including one filed suo motu by the city police.
(With IANS inputs)
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