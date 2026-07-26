/'No Students among 14 held over NEET protest violence': West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Of the 14 people detained in connection with the incident, 11 were taken into custody by Saturday night, with three more arrested between that night and Sunday morning. Police have identified 70 individuals in total as being involved in the violence, which broke out during a rally jointly organised by the Cockroach Janata Party alongside the student and youth wings of various Left parties. Seven FIRs have been lodged over the episode, including one filed suo motu by the city police.