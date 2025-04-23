Advertisement
AIR INDIA

No Surge In Srinagar Airfares, Govt Tells Airlines; Additional Flights To Be Operated

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday. Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.

|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 09:49 AM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route and airlines will also be operating additional flights to the city.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.

Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.

