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No talks with Pakistan except on PoK; India will give a stronger reply to every threat: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minsiter on Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid homage to the brave soldiers whose courage continues to inspire the nation and whose sacrifice protects India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
No talks with Pakistan except on PoK; India will give a stronger reply to every threat: Rajnath Singh
Image Credit: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the 'Shaurya Sandhya' programme organised on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras. (IANS)

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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