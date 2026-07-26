/No talks with Pakistan except on PoK; India will give a stronger reply to every threat: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made it clear that India will not hold any talks with Pakistan except on the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which he said is an inseparable part of India and remains under illegal occupation.
Addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative event at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Singh said Pakistan has turned terrorism into a part of its state policy. He asserted that there is little difference between Pakistan's military establishment and the terrorist groups it supports, warning that any attempt to challenge India's sovereignty would be met with an even stronger response from the Indian armed forces.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said the Indian Army had already dealt a decisive blow to terrorists and those backing them. He said the operation demonstrated India's preparedness and ability to respond firmly to any act of aggression.
Paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil War, Singh said the victory was not only a military and diplomatic achievement but also a lasting symbol of the courage, determination and sacrifice of India's armed forces. He noted that the names engraved on the Kargil War Memorial belong to people from every part of the country, reflecting India's unity across regions, religions and communities.
Comparing the journey of India and Pakistan nearly 27 years after the Kargil War, Singh said India has moved ahead with advances in innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, semiconductor manufacturing, startups, satellite programmes and digital infrastructure. In contrast, he said Pakistan continues to promote terrorism, radicalisation, proxy warfare and cross-border infiltration.
Remembering the young soldiers who fought in the Kargil War, many of whom were in their early twenties, Singh said they sacrificed their lives before they could fulfil their dreams. He also acknowledged the pain and loss endured by their families. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, he paid homage to the brave soldiers whose courage continues to inspire the nation and whose sacrifice protects India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.