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‘No tangible benefits’: Chidambaram’s BRICS remark draws BJP criticism

Congress leader P. Chidambaram questioned the tangible benefits India has gained from BRICS and other multilateral forums, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
‘No tangible benefits’: Chidambaram’s BRICS remark draws BJP criticism
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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