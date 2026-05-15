No tax on foreign travel: PM Modi fact checks report of proposed cess as ‘totally false’

As India chalks out a strategy to conserve its forex reserve amid global pressure and rising expenditure on fuel and gold, a report claimed that the government may levy tax on foreign travel to discourage such trips in the near future. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially rejected the report, which suggested the government is planning to impose a new tax or surcharge on foreign travel. The clarification comes after a report by CNBC-TV18 claimed that high-level discussions were underway to levy a cess on international trips to manage fiscal pressures.

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The ‘Foreign Travel Tax’ Rumours

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The initial news report claimed that the government was considering several measures regarding international travel:

Proposed Levy: A proposal to levy a cess, tax, or surcharge on foreign travel was reportedly being discussed at the highest levels.

Fiscal Cushion: The tax was allegedly aimed at cushioning the fiscal impact of war-related disruptions.

Direct Revenue: The surcharge was expected to flow directly to the Centre rather than the divisible pool.

Temporary Measure: The report suggested the levy would likely be a temporary measure lasting for one year.

Prime Minister’s Clarification

Prime Minister Modi directly addressed these claims, stating there is ‘not an iota of truth’ in the report. He emphasized that the government has no intention of restricting the movement of citizens.

“This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people,” said PM Modi.

By dismissing the report, the Prime Minister has put an end to the speculation that international travel would become more expensive due to new government surcharges.

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PM Modi’s austerity call

Notably, the report gained attention amid Prime Minister Modi’s austerity call, where he urged the citizens to reduce consumption of petrol, diesel, cooking oil and purchase of gold, in order to save dollars flowing out of the country. Notably, India’s forex reserve, though sufficient, has witnessing a decline due to import pressure. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the foreign exchange reserves has increased by USD 6.29 billion and reached USD 696.99 billion for the week ending May 8. Earlier, the reserves had fallen by USD 7.79 billion in the previous week.

Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to make citizens aware about the pressure economy is facing and erecting a civil financial defence mechanism with the help of citizens.