No terror attack will go cost-free for Pakistan, warns EAM S Jaishankar; Highlights India’s Gulf approach amid West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday warned that no terror attacks would go cost-free for Pakistan. During an interview with Doordarshan, Jaishankar said that the 26/11 Mumbai attack was cost-free for Pakistan, but such things should not happen again. The External Affairs Minister also said that India put too much weight behind China’s permanent membership at the United Nations without much to gain. He also said that Gulf nations hold strategic importance for India and New Delhi follows independent policy when it comes to ties with other countries.

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“You have to ensure there are consequences (of cross-border terrorism). It’s something that will never be cost-free. Nobody wants to see what happened on 26/11 again. 26/11 was cost-free for Pakistan. That should never happen again,” said Jaishankar.

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Jaishankar also said that Bangladesh was once harbouring separatists and terrorists against India and was contributing to the instability of the Northeast. “That has been sorted out now because we created the inducements for Bangladesh to have good ties with India,” he said.

Jaishankar said that India’s ties with Iran or America remain important despite the developing situations. “India has deep stakes with each of the Gulf nations. At the same time, we also have a relationship with Iran. Iran was a significant energy partner for India, but sanctions prevented it. It's a country where we have significant intersectional interests. Then there is the United States and Israel, which has been a very strong security partner, a technology partner in very critical areas and stood by us,” said Jaishankar.

Talking about the ties with China, Jaishankar said that in the 1950s, India spent a lot of capital advocating China's entry into the United Nations and alienated countries like the US in the process. “I am baffled why we spent so much political capital when there was no gain to the Indian people,” he said.

Reflecting on India-China ties in present, he said that Bharat's relations with China have relatively settled down. EAM Jaishankar said that relations with key partners have remained resilient, while highlighting that diplomacy is about anticipating challenges, adapting to change, and building durable relationships.

Talking about India’s foreign policy, Jaishankar said that Bharat's foreign policy is now in sync with its core national goals. He said that India’s diplomacy has evolved to support national priorities and needs. Jaishankar said that earlier, many Western countries put their security in the American basket, but they are revisiting that approach. He said that a lot of things India used to say, including the importance of strategic autonomy, are now making sense to them.

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“Countries like India have always taken an independent line. We always said we would have relationships where it suits our interests. But at the end of the day, the decision-making power fundamentally remains with us. We have not pledged ourselves to another collection of countries when it comes to core decision-making,” said Jaishankar.