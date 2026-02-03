No to New Zealand, EU but yes to US? Did India compromise agri, dairy sectors in trade deal with US?

The India-US trade deal has been confirmed by President Donald Trump and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as their social media posts sparked debate online. President Trump claimed that the trade deal opens India’s agriculture sector for the United States. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he discussed Trade and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine with PM Modi.

“The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” said Trump.

Responding to Trump’s tweet, PM Modi only confirmed a reduction in tariffs. However, Piyush Goyal hinted that farmers will benefit from the deal.

Reacting to the US-India trade deal, Goyal said, “This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world. It will help India get technology from the US. It is not just a trade deal - it is a historic turning point that will reshape India–US relations and accelerate our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Notably, India has refused to open its agriculture and dairy sector for the European Union and New Zelanad respectively, citing safety of domestic markets. Now, Congress is questioning the government of inclusion of agriculture in the trade deal.

“US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has said that American farmers’ products will now be sold in the Indian market. This will bring money into rural America. India’s market is extremely important for US farmers. Through this deal, Trump has ensured benefits for American farmers. This is deeply alarming for India. The US Secretary of Agriculture's statement makes it clear that the Modi government has entered into this deal by ignoring the interests of Indian farmers. This will harm farmers in India. Indian farmers will now be forced to compete with American farmers in their own country. This is nothing less than a direct attack on Indian farmers. Narendra Modi must answer: Why did he trade away the interests of India’s farmers?” said Congress in a social media post.

Congress MP KC Venugopal gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the India-US Trade Agreement. "Despite the significant economic, agricultural, and strategic implications of these reported commitments, the Government has neither made an official statement nor taken Parliament into confidence. The country has the right to know the exact terms and conditions of the proposed trade deal, and it is imperative that the Government place all details before Parliament and the nation. Given the urgency and public importance of the matter, this issue warrants immediate discussion through an Adjournment Motion," said Venugopal in the notice.

However, some media reports quoting government sources claimed that no compromise will be made on the agriculture and dairy sector. Whike details are awaited, all eyes on the Indian government to share the terms of the agreement termed ‘art of the deal’ by the United States.