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  • /'No UPI charges for users; limited merchant MDR may be introduced': Govt

'No UPI charges for users; limited merchant MDR may be introduced': Govt

The clarification comes amid concerns over a recent amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, with reports suggesting that the proposed changes could lead to charges being imposed on UPI users.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
'No UPI charges for users; limited merchant MDR may be introduced': Govt
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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