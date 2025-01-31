‘No Videshi Chingari...’: PM Modi Slams Opposition In Customary Address Ahead Of Budget 2025

Ahead of the Parliament's Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that, for the first time since 2014, there had been no external attempts to create disturbances in India before the commencement of a session.

The Prime Minister on Friday took a swipe at opposition parties while noting the absence of external interference ahead of the Budget session."This is the first session without any foreign meddling," he remarked.

"You must have noticed, since 2014, this is the first Parliament session which saw no 'videshi chingari' (foreign interference) in our affairs, in which no foreign forces tried to ignite a fire," he added.

Modi further pointed out that such attempts were common before every Budget session. "I had noticed this before every Budget session. And many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks," he said.

Hinting at the significance of Budget Session 2025, PM said, “In this session, as always, many historic bills will be discussed in the House and after extensive brainstorming, they will become laws that will strengthen the nation. Specially to re-establish the pride of women power, to ensure that every woman gets a respectable life and equal rights without any discrimination of caste and creed; many important decisions will be taken in this session in this direction,” he asserted.

Reiterating his government's focus, Modi said the administration has been working in a "mission mode" for comprehensive development, with innovation, inclusion, and investment shaping its economic agenda.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of women's empowerment, stating that key decisions would be taken to ensure equal rights and eliminate any sectarian or faith-based discrimination.

Expressing confidence in parliamentary proceedings, he urged all MPs, especially first-time legislators, to contribute meaningfully to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' during the session.