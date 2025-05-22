No Way In, No Way Out – How India’s Indigenously Manufactured Radars, Weapon Systems Crushed Pakistani Drones

New Delhi: The sky was lit up and thunderous bursts were heard every now and then on the night of May 9-10. It was not joyous firecrackers bursts. Pakistani missiles, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) swarmed towards Indian territory in what is described as one of the biggest aerial attacks in recent times. But they failed to made it through.

Why? India had its eyes in the sky wide open and locked on.

Although the ground was silent, yet there was a roar in the sky – the Army’s advanced early warning radar system. This long-range radar, sitting tall and alert, scanned aerial threats far beyond the borders. It detected every flying threat before it could strike and cause damage.

“This is the most modern radar today. It searched every UAV, aircraft and drone long before they could reach us,” said an officer of the Indian Army, proudly standing before a giant machine.

But its job is just early search and detection. Without wasting even a second, it sent the location of the enemy to a fire control system. It was now time for action. Based on the inputs, the radar-guided precision weapon systems opened fire. As a result, enemy targets were neutralised mid-air. None got through.

And the strike rate? “It could be 101 percent, but never less,” said the soldier.

Pakistan’s attempt to strike India cost it dearly. Its air defence was jammed, and aerials assets were destroyed. “They suffered heavy losses. Their hostilities measurably failed to earn them anything,” he claimed, with his head high and chest thumping.

In the centre of India’s defence was Akashteer – the country’s fully automated command and control system. It joins radars from both the Armi and the Air Force into one powerful unit. During Operation Sindoor, it was the brain behind every move.

“When a wave of drones came at us, Akashteer identified them instantly. Declaring them hostile, it ordered the nearest weapon to detro them. All were taken down, ensuring that not a single one survives,” he said.

Talking about its origin, the officer said, “This is made in India and works beautifully.”

Apart from Akashteer, upgraded L-70 Air Defence Gun also played a key role. It tracked and locked on to fast-moving targets. “As they entered our range, e fired. And this is how, we neautralised all drones launched by the enemy,” he added.

These defence system did not only work properly, they made a history. India’s indigenous radar and weapons network successfully intercepted every incoming aircraft and drone during the full-scale Pakistani offensive.

The message: If Pakistan dares, India is ready again with its eyes in the sky, fire in the air and total control on the ground.