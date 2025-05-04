'No Welcome...': Jal Shakti Minister Refuses Bouquet At Surat Event Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil on Saturday refused to accept a bouquet during an event in Gujarat's Surat and said that 'no welcome till revenge,' apparently referring to the Pahalgam terror attack.

During a Global Investor Conference, Patil delivered a speech, and when the organisers announced that he would be welcomed with a bouquet, the Union Minister said that he would not accept the honour.

Speaking in Gujarati to the person conducting the stage, Patil said, "No welcome, till there is revenge."

Surat, Gujarat: Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil refused to accept any honour at the Global Summit, stating he will not accept felicitation until India avenges the Pahalgam terror attack pic.twitter.com/Ns8ZrkZQ0V — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2025

According to ANI, organisers offered to honour him with a memento, but Patil refused to accept that as well.

A person on the stage announced that the Union Minister has decided that "he will not be welcomed by a bouquet or a memento till the Pahalgam terror attack is avenged".

Pahalgam Terror Attack And Its Aftermath

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 people. Following this, the government convened an all-party meeting, and the Opposition parties expressed their full support for any action taken against the perpetrators of the attack.

In the briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

After the attack, the government announced various measures, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, intending to send a message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. Later, the Central government gave the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

On Saturday, New Delhi also announced a series of punitive measures against Islamabad, including banning all imports and transit of goods from the neighbouring country.

(with agencies' inputs)