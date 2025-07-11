No Woman, No OBC – Modi’s First Choice Set To Take Charge: Here’s Who Will Be BJP’s Next National President

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the cusp of naming its new national president. If trusted party insiders are to be believed, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is almost certain to take the helm.

Presently serving as the Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Energy, the former Haryana chief minister is considered to be a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also has deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) – which is the ideological mentor of the BJP. According to a top BJP functionary, “It is 90 percent certain that Khattar is becoming the party president.”

That confidence seems to be echoed across the organisation.

The BJP had been waiting for PM Modi to return from his multi-nation visit before finalising the date for the party’s national election. On July 10 evening, the party’s internal election committee, led by OBC Morcha chief Dr K Laxman, is expected to formally announce the timeline for choosing the new national president.

According to sources, the meeting will also include Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra and BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh – who will help close the decision on the election date. For now, the buzz is that Modi’s stamp of approval is already in place, with the final announcement only a matter of process.

A Trusted Hand in Modi’s Inner Circle

Khattar’s name ticks every box that matters in the BJP’s power corridors. At 71, he brings decades of organisational and administrative experience. Though he presently represents Karnal parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, yet his journey began far from the national spotlight.

Born in Rohtak, Haryana, into a Punjabi family, Khattar has been a lifelong bachelor and a full-time pracharak of the RSS. He joined the Sangh in 1977 and served for 14 years before transitioning into active politics with the BJP in 1994.

His rise within the party was not accidental. He was one of the earliest ground-level organisers in Haryana to work directly under Modi during the latter’s time with the BJP organisation.

The RSS, too, is said to be in full agreement with his name being proposed.

JP Nadda’s Extended Tenure Nears Its End

JP Nadda’s term as BJP’s national president ended in January 2023. Initially brought in as acting president in 2019 following Amit Shah’s appointment as the Union Home Minister, he was later confirmed in a full-time role.

Despite the end of his term, Nadda’s leadership was extended through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Once Modi returned to power for a third term, Nadda was inducted as a Union Minister, hinting that the party was preparing for a leadership change in line with its “one man, one post” tradition.

A series of state elections and the delayed completion of organisational elections across BJP’s state units pushed the timeline further. Now, with most of those elections concluded, the stage is finally set for Khattar to take charge that is likely before the end of July.

A Party Man to the Core

Khattar’s elevation would mark a return to roots for the BJP – a leader chosen from within the organisation rather than from a caste or regional representation angle. He is neither a woman nor an OBC – the two categories that had been widely speculated in the media as potential directions for the BJP to take. Instead, Khattar is a quintessential organisation man, shaped by the RSS and tested in electoral battles.

If appointed, Khattar’s challenge will be to steer the BJP as it prepares for critical state polls and the road to 2029. With the RSS on board, Modi’s trust secured and years of administrative muscle under his belt, the party seems to be placing its future in familiar and disciplined hands.