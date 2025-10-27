No Work From Home Disguise For Leaves Anymore? Microsoft Teams will Soon Inform Your Boss If You’re Working From Home

Microsoft Teams is set to introduce a new location-tracking feature that might not sit well with employees who prefer working remotely.

According to a recent Microsoft 365 Roadmap update, the platform will soon be able to detect whether a user is working from the office by tracking their connection to office Wi-Fi.

The update, expected to roll out in December 2025, has sparked concerns about growing workplace surveillance and how closely organizations monitor their hybrid workforce.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What Microsoft Mentioned

According to Microsoft, the new feature will allow Teams to automatically update an employee’s work location when they connect to their organization’s Wi-Fi, indicating which office building they’re working from.

The company clarified that the feature will be turned off by default, and it will be up to tenant administrators to decide whether to enable it and require users to opt in. Microsoft added that the update will be available on both Windows and macOS devices.

Employees Reactions

Microsoft says the new feature is designed to reduce confusion about where employees are working from. However, critics argue it’s yet another step toward workplace surveillance, benefiting companies while compromising employee privacy.

For many remote workers, the update feels less like a convenience and more like a digital leash tightening around their freedom to work from home.

Microsoft Teams to Auto-Set Work Location by Detecting the Wi-Fi Network



Read more: https://t.co/7GgLqFveLt



Microsoft is about to launch a new feature in Teams that will help hybrid workers stay connected. This feature will automatically find and update a user’s work… pic.twitter.com/7lEEsyvapt Cyber Security News (@The_Cyber_News) October 25, 2025



More Upcoming Updates

The another new location-tracking feature comes as part of a broader wave of productivity and AI-driven upgrades for Microsoft Teams. Recently, the company rolled out a “Save message” option, allowing users to bookmark important chats and conversations for easy access without endless scrolling.

Another feature in the pipeline will let users customise keyboard shortcuts, making it simpler to access frequently used tools, symbols, or functions with just a few keystrokes.

Microsoft is also expanding its Copilot integration within Teams. When activated during recorded meetings, Copilot will be able to analyse on-screen content, chat discussions, and meeting notes to instantly generate summaries or respond to questions.

For example, users could ask, “Which products performed best?” or “What feedback was shared on each slide?” The AI assistant will even be capable of rewriting parts of documents or presentations based on real-time input from participants.