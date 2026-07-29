/CJP protest warning: No written guarantee on FIRs; Saurav Das warns of renewed agitation

In an ultimatum delivered late on Tuesday, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has accused the Union government of not providing any binding written undertaking for full withdrawal of criminal cases against protesting students all across the country. This was stated by the chief spokesperson for the CJP after his group met with representatives from the central government late on Tuesday evening.
He said the government cited Supreme Court Direction No. 4 (which allows investigation into existing FIRs) as an excuse to claim that this matter is sub judice and thereby denies a legal guarantee.
If the government does not stick to its verbal assurances of clearing the cases in Delhi and NDA-ruled states, then the CJP will initiate another round of protests in multiple states, it has threatened.
According to Saurav Das, who addressed news agency ANI, when he had asked the government whether a written guarantee would be given before the stipulated time limit, he did not receive an affirmative reply from their representatives.
Das also pointed out that even though the highest court had ordered the state governments to avoid taking any coercive measures against student protesters who have no previous record, the government could not use the judicial comments as cover for continuing their harassment.
The deadlock has forced the entire senior leadership of the CJP to give warning in unison that by denying any documentary evidence, the government is violating the basic conditions of the compromise that was reached over the weekend.
Since the deadline for providing documentary evidence has expired without any decision, the student leaders said that plans are being made for demonstrations in the capital city and other major centers.
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