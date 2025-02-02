The Delhi Election Commission on Sunday replied to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s claims of AAP workers facing intimidation and harassment during the assembly poll campaign. The Delhi poll body stated that no formal written complaints have been registered regarding these allegations.

“District Election Officer (DEO), New Delhi stated that regarding allegations against BJP workers for intimidating and harassing AAP volunteers in New Delhi Assembly Constituency, as reported by police as well as on perusal of available records in his office, no written complaints could be traced in most of the cases. However, it has also been informed that whenever written complaints are received from any political party citing such allegations, all such matters are investigated invariably in accordance with laws & ECI norms and appropriate action as per ECI norms is either initiated or recommended in all such cases," the Poll Body said in a released statement.

Reply to the issues raised by Sh Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener, Aam Aadmi Party @aamaadmiparty@arvindkejriwal pic.twitter.com/PZ4tO18qQF — CEO, Delhi Office (@CeodelhiOffice) February 2, 2025

The reply follows Kejriwal's letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, accusing BJP workers of intimidating and harassing his party members in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

"I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day," Kejriwal said in his letter.

Kejriwal is notably contesting against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi assembly constituency.

The Delhi Assembly elections are going to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.