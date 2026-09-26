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‘Nobody consults us’: Capt. Amarinder Singh expresses displeasure with BJP ahead of Punjab polls

Although, the former Punjab Chief Minister also said that his comments should not be interpreted as saying that his political relevance had ended in either the Congress or the BJP.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
‘Nobody consults us’: Capt. Amarinder Singh expresses displeasure with BJP ahead of Punjab polls
Image Credit: Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI Photos)

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