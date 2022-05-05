हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

23-year-old medical intern from Delhi sets herself on fire at Noida park

 A hand-written note was found at the spot where the medical intern, a resident of Delhi’s Greater Kailash, immolated herself. 

Representational image

New Delhi: A medical intern from Delhi set herself on fire at a park in Noida on Wednesday (May 4), a police official said. 

As per PTI, the officials suspect the 23-year-old woman, who was doing her internship with a hospital, was battling a mental illness. A hand-written note was found at the spot where the woman, a resident of Delhi’s Greater Kailash, immolated herself, they added. 

"Police recovered a two-litre empty bottle of diesel, a purse, a mobile phone and a hand-written note. The note purportedly stated that she was ending her life as she was upset over a mental health condition," an official told the news agency. 

The official from the Phase-2 Police Station said the information about a woman setting herself on fire at a park in front of a housing society in Noida’s Sector 93A was received around 4.30 pm. The official added that the local police reached the spot and "later, forensic experts also reached there".

The officials said that the woman was suffering from depression. It is yet to be known what triggered the medical intern to take the extreme step, the police said. The woman’s family has been informed and further legal proceedings are underway. 

(With PTI inputs)

