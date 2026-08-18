/Expressway network expansion: 6-Lane expressway to connect Noida Airport directly to Ganga Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet cleared the construction of a six-lane expressway—expandable to eight lanes—linking Jewar’s Noida International Airport to the Ganga Expressway near Syana in Bulandshahr. The 74-km corridor originates at the Yamuna Expressway’s 24.8-km mark in YEIDA Sector 21 near Film City and terminates in Syana.
The alignment cuts through 56 villages—8 in Noida and 48 in Bulandshahr district—with land acquisition moving forward across both administrative zones.
Yamuna Expressways Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) officials have secured roughly 90 percent of the required land within their jurisdiction, with 23 hectares pending in Mehdipur and Bhaipur villages.
To handle high traffic loads, construction will proceed across two distinct execution phases:
The heavy engineering package comprises three major bridges, 11 minor bridges, seven underpasses, four railroad overbridges, and one flyover. Integrated features include perimeter fencing, automated traffic management systems, emergency telephones, CCTV monitoring, and a centralized control hub.
The 74-km link road forms part of an interconnected infrastructure network surrounding Jewar Airport to redistribute traffic away from central Greater Noida arteries.
Complementary transit developments in the immediate pipeline include:
Combining elevated roads, regional expressways, and bypass corridors aims to prevent traffic congestion once full passenger and freight logistics operations begin.
What is the route of the new Noida Airport link road?
The 74-km link road starts at the 24.8-km mark of the Yamuna Expressway near Film City in YEIDA Sector 21 and ends near Syana in Bulandshahr, where it joins the Ganga Expressway.
How long will it take to build the Noida Airport to Ganga Expressway link road?
The Uttar Pradesh state cabinet set a three-year deadline for the completion of the six-lane corridor.
Which districts and areas does the new expressway alignment cover?
The route passes through 56 villages across the Noida and Bulandshahr districts, including approximately 20 km inside the New Noida (Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region) area.
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