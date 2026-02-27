Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3021795https://zeenews.india.com/india/noida-amity-international-school-ukg-student-bus-incident-3021795.html
NewsIndiaNoida Amity International School bus horror: 6-year-old UKG student locked alone for 7 hours
NOIDA CRIME

Noida Amity International School bus horror: 6-year-old UKG student locked alone for 7 hours

In Noida, a six-year-old UKG student of Amity International School was found locked in a parked school bus for hours. Parents raised concerns over school transport safety and protocols following the incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida Amity International School bus horror: 6-year-old UKG student locked alone for 7 hoursRepresentative image. (Photo: Social Media)

Panic erupted at Amity International School in Sector 44, Noida, on Thursday when a six-year-old UKG student was found locked inside a parked school bus hours after he was supposed to reach school.

The incident, reported from the Delhi-adjacent city, has left parents anxious and raised serious questions about the school's transport safety measures. According to sources, the child, who had not attended classes earlier that morning, was discovered inside the stationary bus after several hours.

The occurrence has triggered concerns over adherence to transport safety protocols, prompting the school administration to review its procedures. Parents have demanded a thorough investigation to ensure that such lapses do not recur and that student safety remains a top priority in school transport operations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan shares first glimpse of son Farwaan from Mecca trip
Ikkis
Ikkis on OTT: When and where to watch Agastya Nanda’s film online
India vs South Africa
Why IND vs WI Super 8 clash is a direct shootout for T20 WC 2026 semis spot?
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Celebs shower love
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
Japan: UP CM Yogi visits advanced hydrogen plant in Yamanashi
Afghanistan
Pakistan suffers massive damage as Afghanistan launches retaliatory strike
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek, Hardik star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs
PM Modi Israel visit
PM Modi’s Israel visit sparks political debate, Opp raises Gaza concerns
mens ties
Stylish Men’s Ties To Elevate Formal Looks
Modi Israel visit
Mehbooba Mufti slams PM Modi for 'hugging Criminal' Netanyahu