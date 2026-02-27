Noida Amity International School bus horror: 6-year-old UKG student locked alone for 7 hours

Panic erupted at Amity International School in Sector 44, Noida, on Thursday when a six-year-old UKG student was found locked inside a parked school bus hours after he was supposed to reach school.

The incident, reported from the Delhi-adjacent city, has left parents anxious and raised serious questions about the school's transport safety measures. According to sources, the child, who had not attended classes earlier that morning, was discovered inside the stationary bus after several hours.

The occurrence has triggered concerns over adherence to transport safety protocols, prompting the school administration to review its procedures. Parents have demanded a thorough investigation to ensure that such lapses do not recur and that student safety remains a top priority in school transport operations.