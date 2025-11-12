As winter chills grip the Delhi-NCR region, Noida recorded a hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) of 425 on Tuesday, classifying it in the 'Severe' category and making it the second most polluted city in India after Delhi.

The noxious air prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to immediately implement Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III) across the region.

Residents across Noida and Greater Noida reported heavy difficulty in breathing and continuous irritation in eyes with the AQI crossing the 400-mark for the first time this season.

Air Quality Plummets To Season Low

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed a sharp deterioration in air quality throughout the day, particularly in specific sectors.

The air quality in Noida showed a rapid and alarming deterioration throughout Tuesday, firmly placing the city in the 'Severe' category. At 10:00 AM, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was already measured at 415.

The pollution level climbed steadily during the late morning and early afternoon, rising to 422 by 11:00 AM and reaching 424 by 2:00 PM. By 4:00 PM, the situation had worsened further, with the AQI peaking at 426, signifying air quality hazardous to the health of all residents.

Greater Noida Affected: Greater Noida’s AQI also registered in the 'Severe' category at 406.

Health advisories recommend that people, especially those with respiratory ailments, strictly avoid venturing outside.

GRAP-III Restrictions and Compliance Concerns

The implementation of GRAP-III means a stern set of emergency pollution control measures are now mandated. However, visible compliance issues were reported across Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Key Restrictions Under GRAP-III:

Construction Ban: Complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition (C&D) activities, including the movement of cement and sand.Vehicular Curbs: Restriction on the movement of vehicles fueled by BS-III and BS-IV standards.

Industrial Ban: Prohibition on stone crushers and mining-related activities.

Power Ban: Ban on diesel generators, except for emergency services.

Travel Advisory: Public advisory against morning walks and non-essential outdoor travel.

Despite the 'Severe' rating, reports indicated a visible lack of enforcement, including a failure to use sprinkler systems for water spraying and limited special campaigns against non-compliant vehicles.

Traffic continued largely as usual, with questions over the implementation of the mandated anti-pollution norms.

