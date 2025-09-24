Noida Cab Driver Abuses, Attempts To Attack Women Passengers As Fight Escalates, Says' Chup Chap Se Bethi Reh...' | VIDEO

A disturbing video has gone viral on Instagram, showing a heated altercation between a cab driver and a group of women passengers in Noida. The video, reportedly recorded by one of the women involved, captures the driver abusing, threatening, and even charging at the passengers during the confrontation.

In the initial clip, the driver is seen pulling out a stick from his vehicle while demanding payment. When the passengers refuse and one of them suggests recording the incident, the situation escalates. The driver, visibly enraged by the camera, aggressively moves towards the woman recording and even hurls abuses.

In another clip, filmed from inside the cab, the driver can be heard telling a passenger to "get out" of the vehicle. The final part of the footage shows the driver running towards someone, though it remains unclear who it was.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the user stated that the cab was booked from the Botanical Garden metro station to Sector 128, Noida, to their office.

"We were following our usual route. We were 5 girls. I was sitting in the front seat, asked the driver to take the underpass instead of the U-turn due to heavy traffic. We even requested him multiple times to not to take the U-turn but he still took that route," she added in the caption.

The user elaborated about the issue that led to the altercation and said that they asked him why he took this route to which the driver allegedly started getting angry and said, "chup chap se baithi reh jo maps pr dikha raha h vahi se leke jauga (sit quietly, I will take the route shown on the map).”

The altercation escalated, and the women passengers threatened to report him to the police.

"See it’s not about money because we take cab to our office everyday from there not once we tried to get free cab rides. It was a 30mins ride which we ended in less than 5mins kitne hi paise ban gye ? 100-200? Maybe you can take abuses from someone and pay them for disrespecting you but not us," the Instagram user said in a comment below the video.

Netizens' Reaction

"He's literally holding the rod in his hand and some men will still wait for his side of the story. His side of the story is that he's a man with anger management issues," a user commented.

"The most shocking thing is...he has guts to do all this in broad day light...no fear of aftermaths nothing...no one coming up to help some ladies facing there," another questioned the safety of women.

The post has sparked widespread concern online, with some netizens calling for stricter action against such behavior and raising serious questions about the safety of women passengers using cab services in urban areas like Noida.