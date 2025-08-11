Noida Daycare Shocker: Staff Beats, Bites 15-Month-Old, Horror Caught On CCTV | Video

A shocking CCTV footage from a daycare in Noida’s Sector 137 is circulating on social media, showing a staff member ruthlessly beating a 15-month-old girl. The video also captures the attendant intentionally dropping the baby on the ground.

According to reports, the woman attendant at the Noida daycare allegedly bit the toddler and was detained after the child’s parents accused her of assault.

Noida Daycare Video Surfaces

Parents' Action

The toddler's parents first noticed the marks on their child's thighs and at first thought it was some allergic reaction. However, according to NDTV, the teachers at the daycare also noticed the marks, and after this couple decided to take their daughter to a doctor who told them they were bite marks.

After this, the parents demanded that the residential complex authorities show them the daycare's CCTV video, and the footage revealed that the daycare staff had hit and dropped the child, all the while, the baby was crying.

Following the horrific incident coming to light, the parents filed a complaint at Sector 142 police station, and an FIR was registered. Reportedly, the owner of the daycare did not intervene. Furthermore, the owner and the attendant also verbally abused and threatened the parents of the 15-month-old when confronted.

As per an NDTV report, the daycare is in Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida's Sector 137, and it is run by the residents' association.