Noida Dense Fog: 27-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies As Car Plunges Into Drainage Pit

New Delhi: Tragedy struck in Greater Noida as a 27-year-old software engineer lost his life when his car collided with a drainage boundary and fell into a deep ditch, sparking outrage over poor road safety.

What Exactly Happened?

The accident took place near Sector 150 on Friday night when the victim, 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work, officials said on Sunday.

According to authorities, thick fog and the lack of reflectors on the road caused his car to hit a raised ridge separating two drainage channels. The vehicle then plunged into a 70-foot-deep water-filled ditch.

Eyewitnesses said Mehta cried for help as his car sank. In a desperate phone call to his father, Rajkumar Mehta, he said, “Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die.”

Rescue operations were launched immediately, with local police, divers, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushing to the scene.

His father, Rajkumar Mehta, was also present during the operation.

After nearly five hours, the team managed to pull Mehta and his car out of the ditch, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Following the tragedy, Mehta’s family filed a complaint, alleging that authorities had neither installed reflectors nor covered the drains along the service road.

Rajkumar Mehta said the lack of safety measures amid dense fog led to his son’s death.

Knowledge Park Police Station in-charge Sarvesh Kumar stated that any negligence found during the investigation will be addressed and legal action taken where necessary.

The incident also sparked protests from local residents, who said they had repeatedly asked for reflectors and proper signage on the service road but received no response.

Protesters raised slogans against the local authorities, demanding urgent and immediate measures to ensure proper road safety and prevent similar tragic accidents in the future. They stressed the need for accountability, better maintenance and timely action to protect residents and commuters using the service road, highlighting the importance of implementing safety measures without further delay.

(From the Inputs of IANS)