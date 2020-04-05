हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida

Noida District Magistrate asks schools, colleges to waive off fees during lockdown, warns of strict action

The direction from the District Magistrate will bring a relief to thousands of people who are facing a financial crisis brought due to Coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

File photo

New Delhi: The Noida District Magistrate on Sunday (April 5) directed all schools and colleges in the city to not demand fees from the parents during the lockdown period. A statement released by the DM's Office further added that even if parents fail to submit fees for their wards during the lockdown period, it won't effect student's enrollement in online classes.  

Several people had in recent times taken to social media and had requested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Noida District Magistrate to exempt parents paying the fees for the first quarters. 

Earlier, the Noida DM had asked landlords in the district to not compel tenants for paying their monthly rentals and urged them not to ask them to vacate if they fail to make payment. The DM further ordered landlords to defer rent for a month. 

India is under a 21-day lockdown period after PM Modi announced it on March 24 asking people to restrain for going out of their homes and maintain social distancing as it was very important to contain the coronavirus from spreading further.

India currently has over 3374 COVID-19 cases including 77 deaths while 267 patients have recovered.

