Noida Dog Attack: Elderly Woman Mauled In Exotica Dreamville, CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

Alarming CCTV footage of Noida's Exotica Dreamville Society went viral on social media with images of an old woman brutally mauled by a dog. It is reported to have happened on April 26, 2025, although Zee News has not yet confirmed the location and time when the attack was carried out.

The video, which has gone viral on microblogging site X, captures the woman walking along a residential street when a dog suddenly attacks her. She struggled to remove herself before she finally broke away. The clip also catches the same dog attacking a security guard earlier, whom it can be seen trying to fend off.

Seconds later, while the woman is being attacked, another pet dog on a leash with its owner comes to appear to attack her as well, as if escalating the situation.

Although early reports characterised the dog as a stray, some social media users have claimed that the attacking dog was actually a pet.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट की सुपरटेक इको विलेज-1 सोसायटी में बड़ा हादसा!

पोडियम पर कुत्ते के पीछे भागने से एक महिला बाउंड्री से नीचे गिर गई और गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई।

आरोप है कि कुत्ते को टहला रही महिला उसे काबू में नहीं रख सकी, जिससे ये हादसा हुआ। pic.twitter.com/TCHUHFiQGJ May 5, 2025

Online Reactions

The video provoked strong responses online, with people reacting with anger towards both irresponsible pet ownership and also at bystander inaction. One user posted, "These incidents are becoming too frequent… now strays seem to have more rights than humans." Another posted, "It's not the dogs, it's the careless owners people need to worry about."

Others condemned bystanders in the video, calling them out for not stepping in during the attack.

There has not been any official comment so far by local authorities about the incident.