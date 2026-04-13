Noida factory unrest: Why industry workers are on the streets — Haryana factor and key demands explained

Noida protest turned chaotic on Monday as factory workers took to the streets demanding a pay hike, leading to violence in parts of the industrial belt.

Tensions escalated as protesters allegedly hurled stones, torched a vehicle, and damaged property during clashes with police. The situation briefly spiralled out of control before authorities intervened to bring it under control.

The protest, centred in the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2, drew a heavy police presence as authorities moved to contain the unrest. The agitation has been building for days, driven by growing anger over low wages and long working hours.

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Why workers are protesting

The discontent among the Noida workers grew after the Haryana government announced to hike salaries of the skilled and non-skilled workers. The workers in Noida complained of long working hours and lesser pay compared to the wages of workers in neighbouring Faridabad. That gap has sharpened resentment. Many claim they are paid less than Rs 15,000 a month, which they argue is no longer sustainable.

The immediate spark, however, came from across the state border. The Haryana Government recently raised minimum wages by around 35 per cent. The revision means unskilled and semi-skilled workers in Haryana now earn significantly more than their counterparts in Noida for similar work. The protest also led to traffic chaos in the city.

What are workers’ demand

The workers in Noida are demanding fixed working hours of around 8 hours instead of 10-12 hours and a monthly salary of Rs 20,000. They are also demanding proper overtime compensation, including double pay, regular bonuses, weekly holidays and better safety conditions inside factories. Many workers say current conditions leave them with little room to manage basic household expenses.

Government response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath supported the fair pay for workers but strongly spoke against any form of vandalim. CM Adityanath said that a balanced approach is needed and stressed that workers must be paid fairly and provided safe working conditions. At the same time, he warned against disorder in industrial areas and said strict action would be taken against those involved in violence.

The state labour department has been directed to open talks with factory owners and local officials to address the situation.