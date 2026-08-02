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'Felt everything was over': Noida girl thanks PM Modi for forgiveness but reveals receiving rape threats

Noida girl thanked PM Modi for forgiving her after a viral protest video. The minor says she now faces rape threats and harassment while police continue investigating the case.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
'Felt everything was over': Noida girl thanks PM Modi for forgiveness but reveals receiving rape threats
Image Credit: IANS. Visual of Noida girl and PM Modi.

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'Felt everything was over': Noida girl thanks PM Modi for forgiveness but reveals receiving rape threats
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