/'Felt everything was over': Noida girl thanks PM Modi for forgiveness but reveals receiving rape threats

The 15-year-old Noida girl who allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent protest has expressed gratitude after he publicly forgave her, saying she feels granted a "second life". However, the teenager claimed that she and her family are now facing severe online harassment and death threats.
The girl spoke about the events that led to the controversy during a protest linked to the NEET paper leak issue.
"I was provoked by people there...people were saying many things. I felt that some of those things made sense. Then I spoke according to whatever I was told. I was also told that I had the freedom to speak and that the video clip would not be posted," she told reporters.
She said she now regrets her actions and has already apologised.
"I said all those things because of which I have apologised since whatever I said was very wrong and I am still guilty about it," she said.
The student welcomed PM Modi's public message in which he said young people should be guided instead of being permanently punished for mistakes.
"I am very happy that PM Modi has forgiven me. It is a very big thing for me. In a way, I have got a second life. I made such a big mistake, and I never thought I would be forgiven. I felt that everything was over...I started crying because the same person against whom I used such bad words has forgiven me," she said.
She said the message gave her hope after several difficult days.
Delhi: A 15-year-old student who made an objectionable remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar says, "I am very happy that PM Modi has forgiven me. It is a very big thing for me. In a way, I have got a second life. I made such a big mistake,… pic.twitter.com/MtpXhHqFdc— IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026
The student claimed that her phone number was shared online and that she began receiving threatening calls from unknown people.
According to the family, the threats included rape threats and acid attack threats. They also said police officers have continued visiting their area while the investigation remains active.
Her mother appealed for protection and support, saying that a child should not be subjected to such threats.
Delhi: The mother of the girl who made an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister, on the threats being received by her daughter, says, "Look at social media and see the kind of filthy comments being made. Are those people right who are telling a 15-year-old girl that… pic.twitter.com/tBj9FYXqUu— IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026
The student alleged that the original Zero FIR contained incorrect information. She claimed the document identified her as a 25-year-old woman named "Ruchika Singh" instead of a 15-year-old student.
The family has raised concerns about how those details appeared in official records and has sought clarification from authorities.
Delhi: The mother of the girl who made an objectionable remark against the Prime Minister says, "We are facing this problem because of the police. We are not able to live in the society where we used to stay and around our own home." pic.twitter.com/gK2rW3k1h2— IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026
The controversy began after remarks made during the July 23 NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar.
"Today, I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle."
PM Modi also called for understanding and guidance instead of anger.
"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, but we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path."
The Delhi government has said it will not pursue legal action against peaceful student protestors who do not have a criminal background. However, the case that was transferred from Noida's Expressway Police Station to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi is still under investigation.
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