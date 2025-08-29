The Noida Traffic Police on Thursday formed a six-km-long green corridor along the route from the DND flyover to the Child PGI hospital in Sector 30, allowing an ambulance carrying two critically ill newborn twins to travel the distance in merely three minutes and 52 seconds, officials reported.

The twins, a boy and a girl born prematurely at only 26 weeks and weighing approximately 700 gm each, have been fighting virulent respiratory and gastrointestinal complications for the last 47 days, according to doctors at Child PGI.

The babies were first undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh, but were referred to the neonatal intensive care facility at Child PGI, Noida, for specialised treatment.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: DCP (Traffic) Lakhan Singh says, "Around 8 PM yesterday, we received information from the Delhi Control Room that two newborn twins in critical condition had to be shifted from Sapling Hospital to PGI Noida. Since it was peak traffic hours, our priority was… pic.twitter.com/4C8iuYm5Xa — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2025

"The twins were brought from Sapling Hospital in Delhi. The two infants are very ill and are on ventilators with high levels," Dr Ruchi Rai, Director of the neonatal intensive care unit in Child PGI, said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav said that some 30 traffic police personnel were deployed to make way for the ambulance.

"It was a six-km stretch from DND to Child PGI in Noida. The ambulance completed the distance in three minutes and 52 seconds," DCP Yadav stated.

