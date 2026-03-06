Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to start on THIS day

In a historic milestone for the aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday issued the formal aerodrome license to Noida International Airport (NIA). With this, the final regulatory hurdle has been cleared, and the green light is given to the mega-project in Jewar for commercial operations.

The license is the formal stamp of approval, ensuring that the airport meets the strict international standards set by the aviation regulator.

24/7 All weather operations: The technical edge

The license has been issued by the DGCA in the 'Public Use' category, allowing the airport to operate in all weather conditions. According to a government statement, the airport is well-equipped with the most advanced 'navigation and landing systems' to provide round-the-clock services.

Runway specifications: The airport will have a primary runway (10/28) measuring 3,900 m x 45 m, allowing the largest aircraft in the world to operate.

Advanced navigation: An Instrument Landing System and Aeronautical Ground Lighting will also be made available, allowing aircraft to operate smoothly, irrespective of weather conditions.

Capacity: The aerodrome has parking facilities for 24 Code C and 02 Code D/F category aircraft. The airport is fully equipped to handle wide-body jets with ARFF Category 9 safety facilities, including the Boeing 777-300ER.

Overcoming the 'steel wall' hurdle

The DGCA approval comes just 24 hours after the airport received mandatory security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The project has been facing some hurdles lately due to issues over the installation of a temporary steel wall close to the Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR) navigation aid.

The BCAS had issued a security clearance for the project only after ensuring that a permanent wall is put up within the next six months. While the temporary wall is likely to affect the safety of the airport, the BCAS has issued the mandatory security clearance for the project only after ensuring that the airport will have a permanent wall within the next six months.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted the Aerodrome License to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.



Countdown to launch: 45-day window

Now that all the federal permissions have been secured, the actual countdown to the first flight launch has begun. According to the transition plan, the cargo and domestic flights have to take off within 45 days of the aerodrome license being granted.

From its original target date of September 2024, the airport is now geared up to launch its first phase with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers annually.

NCR's second aviation hub

Built as an alternate airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Noida International Airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), which is a part of the Zurich Airport International AG Group. It is a 40-year concession agreement between the Uttar Pradesh government’s special purpose vehicle, the NIAL.

Spreading over 1,300 hectares in its first phase, the airport is planned to expand to much larger capacities. In its final form after the completion of all four phases, the Noida International Airport is expected to have an annual capacity of 70 million passengers, making it one of the premier aviation and logistics hubs in Northern India.

