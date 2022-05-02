हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida pub brawl

Noida mall brawl: Footage shows victim Brijesh Rai being assaulted by bouncers

Brijesh Rai resisted the bar bouncers when they tried to stop him and soon they started beating him.

Noida mall brawl: Footage shows victim Brijesh Rai being assaulted by bouncers
A CCTV video of the incident has been released.
Play

The CCTV footage of a Noida mall bar, where a 30-year-customer was beaten to death by staff and bouncers on April 25, shows that a heated argument had taken place before the shocking incident.

The footages show that Brijesh Rai was trying to click photos and record a video at Garden Galleria`s Lost Lemons Bar after a spat over the bill, which led to the argument. Rai resisted the bar bouncers when they tried to stop him and soon they started beating him.

All the bouncers could be seen joining in beating Rai, who was with his friends.

Rai fell on the ground but bouncers and other staff kept on beating him. He sustained severe injuries and subsequently died.

A murder case was lodged by the Noida police and so far they have arrested seven persons in this connection. Two accused are on the still on the run.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida pub brawlNoida pub fightBrijesh Rai pub case NoidaNoida bouncer beat man videoNoida Brijesh Rai Pub video
Next
Story

SpiceJet aircraft faces massive turbulence, luggage falls on passengers, 40 injured

Must Watch

PT29M52S

Provocative video of 'Mastermind' of Patiala violence