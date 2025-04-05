Advertisement
Noida Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair

Haider had repeatedly hit Asma on her head with the hammer at their home in Sector 15, the police said. 

Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 12:22 PM IST|Source: PTI
Noida Man Murders Wife Over Suspicion Of Affair Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A 55-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a hammer over suspicion of infidelity in Sector 15 here on Friday, police said.

Asma (42) worked as a software engineer in Noida while her husband, Nurullah Haider, was jobless, they said.

"Today, the Phase 1 Police Station team received information that a person bludgeoned his wife to death using a hammer over suspicion of an affair,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh.

Haider had repeatedly hit Asma on her head with the hammer at their home in Sector 15, he said.

The couple’s son informed police about the murder, he said.

"The accused husband was taken into police custody. Haider told police that he had killed his wife because he had suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair,” Amit Kumar, In-charge of Phase 1 police station, told PTI.

The couple also has a daughter, the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

