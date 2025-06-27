Advertisement
NOIDA FIRE ACCIDENT

Noida: Massive Fire Erupts At Noida's Private Firm; Firefighters Deployed | VIDEO

A huge fire has broken out at Sham Paints Industries in Noida's Sector 2, with thick smoke filling the sky. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and officials confirm no casualties have been reported so far.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2025, 07:56 AM IST
Noida: Massive Fire Erupts At Noida's Private Firm

A massive fire erupted at a private firm in Noida's Sector 2 early on Friday morning, sending a colossal plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky visible from several kilometers away. Fire tenders rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

 

 

 

