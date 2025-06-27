Noida: Massive Fire Erupts At Noida's Private Firm; Firefighters Deployed | VIDEO
A huge fire has broken out at Sham Paints Industries in Noida's Sector 2, with thick smoke filling the sky. Firefighting efforts are ongoing, and officials confirm no casualties have been reported so far.
A massive fire erupted at a private firm in Noida's Sector 2 early on Friday morning, sending a colossal plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky visible from several kilometers away. Fire tenders rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at a private firm in Noida Sector 2. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZZxzAf7nRT— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2025
