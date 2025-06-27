A massive fire erupted at a private firm in Noida's Sector 2 early on Friday morning, sending a colossal plume of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky visible from several kilometers away. Fire tenders rushed to the scene, and firefighting operations are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out at a private firm in Noida Sector 2. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ZZxzAf7nRT June 27, 2025