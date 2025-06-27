Noida Old-Age Home Horror: Senior Citizens Found Ties, Urine-Feces Soiled Clothes; Chilling Details Emerge

A chilling incident from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has come to light, where 39 senior citizens were rescued from an old-age home as they were allegedly found in a state of neglect and abuse. The elderly residents were found tied up with a cloth in rooms, and reportedly, the administration sealed the institution due to inhumane treatment.

The visuals from the old-age home show the elderly residents, helpless and bedridden.

Raid At Old-Age Home

A team of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission and Noida police conducted a raid on Thursday on the old-age home in Sector 55 of Noida. During the raid, the 39 elderly residents were rescued and are being shifted to a government old-age home.

Chilling Details Emerge

According to Zee News TV, Meenakshi Bharala, member of the State Women's Commission, said that during the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up and elderly men were being kept in basement-like rooms.

The raid was conducted after a video went viral showing an elderly woman's hands tied up in a room. Many elderly residents of the Noida old-age home were found with clothes soiled with urine and feces.

A woman claiming to be a nurse was also found; however, during interrogation, it was learnt that she was only a 12th pass. Reports also suggest that there was no staff to take care of the senior citizens who were living at the old-age home. This led to the elderly residents fending for themselves.