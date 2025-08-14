Noida Police On High Alert: Extensive Security, Traffic Plans For Independence Day

Noida Police has made extensive security arrangements throughout the city in preparation for India's 79th Independence Day on 15th August. There is a strong deployment of security personnel, with special focus being placed in areas that border Delhi and other vulnerable areas.

Heightened Vigil And Surveillance

More than 1,400 civilian police officers have been put on duty across Noida to keep a round-the-clock vigil. Drone cameras are also being used for surveillance of sensitive points and along the Delhi border for an eye in the sky to boost security.

A special team has been constituted to monitor social media sites actively. This team will quickly act against those trying to disturb public peace or propagate misinformation online.

Traffic Diversions And Real-Time Monitoring

In order to facilitate the free flow of traffic, diversions have been introduced throughout Noida and Greater Noida. The Police Control Room is carrying out real-time monitoring through CCTV and Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras. Apart from that, checking operations are being carried out with dog squads to detect suspicious persons and vehicles.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has confirmed that traffic diversions are in place at the Noida-Delhi border, and traffic is being diverted through the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The Delhi Police has also made special arrangements to handle the expected boost in traffic towards Mathura because of the joint festivities of Independence Day and Janmashtami.

In addition, three anti-drone stations have been deployed along the Delhi border to neutralize any unapproved drone operation. Foot and mobile patrolling is also being carried out in cluster areas, complemented by round-the-clock drone surveillance that is directly connected to the central command room for complete security coverage.