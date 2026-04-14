Noida protests: UP govt hikes minimum wages up to Rs 3,000 for workers; Pak link under scanner

Noida Protest updates: The Uttar Pradesh government has raised minimum wages across various worker categories following the unrest in Noida, with the revised rates coming into effect retrospectively from April 1, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the wage hike was approved by a high-powered committee and got the chief minister’s clearance late Monday night.

According to an official statement, the revised rates set monthly wages for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad at Rs 13,690, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will now earn Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will receive Rs 16,868.

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In other municipal corporation areas, the monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

For the remaining districts, unskilled workers will receive Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The government said that the decision was taken after consultations with employers’ associations and labour organisations, with all suggestions and objections carefully considered to reach a “balanced and practical” outcome.

The revision follows large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, where thousands called for higher wages and better working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in some areas, forcing the government to constitute a committee to address the issue and initiate dialogue with both workers and employers.

Pak link under scanner in Noida protests

Uttar Pradesh Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar on Monday termed the violence during workers’ protests in Noida a “well-planned conspiracy,” adding that authorities are also probing a possible Pakistan link in light of recent terror-related arrests in the region. Police have so far detained around 350 individuals in connection with the unrest.

“The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development, and law and order of the state. Recently, four suspected terrorists, with links to Pakistan-based handlers, have been arrested from Meerut and Noida. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar said.