Record Broken: VIP Vehicle Number 'UP16FH 0001' Fetches Rs 27.5 Lakh In Noida Auction

From fancy cars to high-profile personalities, the focus in Noida has now shifted onto a vehicle registration number that has broken all records. The VIP number 'UP16FH 0001' was successfully auctioned off for a whopping Rs 27.50 lakh to a private company. This is the highest-ever bid to have been received for a VIP registration number in the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) RTO division.

The passion for prestigious number plates in major cities is nothing new, but the competition highlighted there to attain exclusivity and status was truly unparalleled.

Why The '0001' Number Is Highly Prized

RTO officials said that the '0001' registration number is considered a prestige and status symbol among vehicle owners.

Status Symbol: The number holds immense influence in the business circles and, quite often, also becomes a part of one's identity in major metropolitan cities like Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Brand Statement: Demand for VIP numbers, such as 0001, 0007, 7777, and 9999, is always high, with people investing millions in them to affix to their vehicles as a personal 'brand statement.'

Auction Sets New Record

The Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) RTO department initiated the online auction for the new private vehicle series, UP16FH. The bidding for the coveted '0001' plate quickly became intense.

Bidding War: The officials said several people had shown interest in the beginning. The continuous bidding had reached the final, astounding price of Rs 27,50,000.

Winner: The bid was won by the company M/S AVIORION PRIVATE LIMITED.

Process Completion: The firm deposited the required security amount of Rs 33,333 and successfully transferred the remaining balance of Rs 27,16,667 online within the stipulated time, thus officially securing the number.

Officials from the transport department have said that this price is the highest bid ever recorded for the 0001 number, beating all earlier records.

Achievement For The RTO

Noida RTO officials termed the successful auction as an affirmation of the digital transparency of the department.

Digital Integrity: The process was carried out wholly online, without human interference, and on equal terms for every participant.

Economic Indicator: An official said the unabated and increasing demand for VIP numbers indicates the sound economic capability of the vehicle market in the city.

Where Will The VIP Number Go?

While the transport department has not officially declared the vehicle receiving the number, it is learned that the plate was purchased for a brand-new luxury car.

Considering the record price paid, there is strong speculation that the vehicle itself would likely be worth crores and belongs to high-end brands like Mercedes, BMW, Range Rover, Land Cruiser, or Audi.

