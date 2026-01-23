Advertisement
NewsIndiaNoida school receives bomb threat email; students sent home safely
A BOMB THREAT

Noida school receives bomb threat email; students sent home safely

Following the bomb threat, police and security agencies launched a search operation and sent students home as a precautionary measure.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Noida school receives bomb threat email; students sent home safelyRepresentative image. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Nadar School in Noida received a bomb threat via email on Friday, prompting police and security agencies to launch a search operation on the campus. As a precautionary measure, students were safely sent back home.

 

(This is a breaking news.)

