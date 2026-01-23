Noida school receives bomb threat email; students sent home safely
Following the bomb threat, police and security agencies launched a search operation and sent students home as a precautionary measure.
Trending Photos
Shiv Nadar School in Noida received a bomb threat via email on Friday, prompting police and security agencies to launch a search operation on the campus. As a precautionary measure, students were safely sent back home.
#BombThreat #BreakingNews #BombThreat #ShivNadarSchool #SchoolSafety #SecurityAlert #UPNews #ZeeUPUK @noidapolice @shilparawat_sr pic.twitter.com/fgFeVHSNvn — Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand (@ZEEUPUK) January 23, 2026
(This is a breaking news.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv