Greater Noida dowry murder case: A second arrest has been made in the dowry death case in Greater Noida, with the victim’s mother-in-law now in police custody.

"One more accused has been arrested in the murder case. The deceased's mother-in-law has also been arrested," ANI reported, citing DCP, Greater Noida.

This follows the arrest of Nikki Bhati’s husband, Vipin Bhati, a day earlier in connection with her murder over dowry demands, stemming from their marriage in 2016.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The victim was reportedly assaulted by her in-laws and set on fire, subsequently succumbing to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi. Two videos related to the incident surfaced after the case came to light, one allegedly recorded by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family.

In one video, Nikki’s husband and mother-in-law can be seen assaulting her, with Vipin dragging her out of the house by her hair. The other video shows Nikki descending the stairs while engulfed in flames. Kanchan managed to record part of the assault before losing consciousness.

Also read: Nikki Murder Case: Accused Husband Shows No Remorse, Claims ‘She Died On Her Own’

Following the incident, Vipin shared emotional posts on social media, portraying Nikki’s death as a suicide. However, he was arrested by police and was shot in the leg while attempting to escape custody on Sunday.

Reports say Vipin showed no remorse for the incident, claiming Nikki had died “on her own”. He said, “Fights between husband and wife are common,” just hours after being injured in the police encounter.

The victim’s family is demanding justice. Nikki’s mother revealed that her daughter had complained of abuse at her in-laws’ home on two occasions before being brought back to their own home.

“We brought her back home a couple of times, but she was taken back on promises. But it kept going on,” Nikki’s mother said. She added that they had given Vipin a car, a motorcycle, and gold at the time of the marriage and after their son was born, “but he wanted even more”.