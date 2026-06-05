Major fire breaks out at Ivy County Residential Society in Noida Sector 75; fire tenders at scene | SHOCKING VIDEO

A series of major commercial and residential fire incidents rattled Noida on Friday, triggering widespread panic across multiple sectors. Emergency response teams and the fire brigade were deployed in a massive coordinated effort to contain the destruction at two separate high-density locations.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at Ivy County Society in Sector 75 and quickly spread. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and are working to control the situation. No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/8Hwzzg8LaI June 5, 2026

In Sector-75, a large fire hit the 'Ivy County' building, an upscale place where people live. It all began on the 12th floor, spreading super fast to other apartments due to strong winds and flammable stuff inside. It got intense really quick, and you could see from miles away, even spotting flames shooting up into the sky.

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Responders sent all kinds of firefighting gear, including crane-like machines to battle the blaze at such a height. They quickly evacuated the towers nearby, making sure everyone left safely through the stairs. At first glance, the problem might've come from faulty electrical gear.

While they dealt with that mess, another fire cropped up in Sector-52 at a place called 'E3 Shatabdi Vihar'. This time it was at a lodging spot that both students and workers use.

The Noida Fire Service promptly sent out a bunch of fire trucks when they got the call. Since the inferno was right on the 12th floor, they used specialized hydraulic cranes and fancy gear meant for tall buildings to fight the fire effectively.

Local police and security teams got right to work too. They cordoned off the affected tower and the nearby blocks, helping people leave through the staircases. At this point, no one's sure what caused it, but early guesses lean towards a possible short circuit or something going wrong with an appliance on a balcony.

Then, before the first fire was fully under control, there was another alarm in Sector-52 at a paying guest accommodation place called 'E3 Shatabdi Vihar'. From what eyewitnesses say, the ground floor has a restaurant, and the floors above are where the PG guests stay.

When the local authorities heard about this, they rushed more firefighting vehicles to keep everyone safe. These back-to-back fires are making the disaster teams extra cautious.

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