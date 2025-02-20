Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2861782https://zeenews.india.com/india/noida-shocker-woman-held-for-attacking-minor-after-argument-over-dog-entering-lift-2861782.html
NewsIndia
GAUR CITY

Noida Shocker: Woman Held For Attacking Minor After Argument Over Dog Entering Lift

A woman was detained for assaulting a boy after he requested not to bring her dog into a lift.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida Shocker: Woman Held For Attacking Minor After Argument Over Dog Entering Lift Image: Screengrab/ @gharkekalesh

A woman was detained for assaulting a minor boy after he asked her not to bring her pet dog into a lift in a residential society in Greater Noida West, according to the police. The incident occurred at 12th Avenue in Gaur City 2 on Wednesday.

“On February 19, a video of a woman dragging a boy out of a lift at the 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2 Society of Greater Noida West has gone viral on social media. The police took cognisance of the video and registered a case. The woman has been detained. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi told News18.

A viral video shows a woman entering a lift with her pet dog, where a child was already present. The incident, captured by CCTV around 5 p.m., shows the boy becoming fearful upon seeing the dog. He pleaded with the woman, with folded hands, to not bring the dog inside, but she became physically violent with her.

In another video, people are protesting aggressively against the incident.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK