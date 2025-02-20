Noida Shocker: Woman Held For Attacking Minor After Argument Over Dog Entering Lift

A woman was detained for assaulting a minor boy after he asked her not to bring her pet dog into a lift in a residential society in Greater Noida West, according to the police. The incident occurred at 12th Avenue in Gaur City 2 on Wednesday.

“On February 19, a video of a woman dragging a boy out of a lift at the 12th Avenue of Gaur City 2 Society of Greater Noida West has gone viral on social media. The police took cognisance of the video and registered a case. The woman has been detained. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi told News18.

A viral video shows a woman entering a lift with her pet dog, where a child was already present. The incident, captured by CCTV around 5 p.m., shows the boy becoming fearful upon seeing the dog. He pleaded with the woman, with folded hands, to not bring the dog inside, but she became physically violent with her.

A woman enters inside the lift with a dog. The child gets scared after seeing the dog, The woman takes the child out of the lift starts slapping him for no reason, Noida UP

In another video, people are protesting aggressively against the incident.