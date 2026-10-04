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Rs 35L medical bills, video on phone: What police found in Gurugram engineer's death probe

A heartbreaking final text to his father, a hidden phone video, and a Rs 35L secret. What Noida police discovered inside the software engineer's room changes everything.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Rs 35L medical bills, video on phone: What police found in Gurugram engineer's death probe
Image Credit: IANS. Supernova suicide case victim identified as 29-year-old Gurugram resident.

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