Police are reconstructing Sambhav Jain’s movements in the three days before his death at Noida’s Supernova Spira. As part of the investigation, they are examining WhatsApp conversations between the software engineer and his father, a video recovered from his mobile phone and his financial dealings.
Jain, who worked for a private company in Gurugram, had left his home in Manesar about three days before his death and stayed at different hotels before reaching Noida. He later checked into an Airbnb apartment at Supernova Spira in Sector 94, where he was staying alone. He died on Saturday morning, according to police. Investigators are now reconstructing his movements and communications in the days leading up to his death.
Jain's mobile phone has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Police found WhatsApp exchanges between him and his father concerning money and his return home.
His father had urged him to return, but Jain declined and spoke about repaying the money he owed, according to the police.
"I'll repay all the debts," Jain was quoted as telling his father.
Investigators are also examining a video that Jain is believed to have recorded before his death. According to police and reports citing the investigation, he spoke about his financial difficulties in the recording and referred to the decision he was taking.
ACP Praveen Kumar Singh was quoted as saying that Jain had sent messages indicating that he did not want to live and had also sent a video expressing his distress.
Police are examining the messages and recording to establish the sequence of events and circumstances preceding his death.
Financial difficulties related to the medical treatment of Jain's child are also part of the investigation.
According to police and family information cited in reports, the child was born prematurely and had continued health problems, with medical expenses running into more than Rs 30 lakh. Another account put the expenditure at over Rs 35 lakh.
Jain had reportedly borrowed money to meet the medical expenses.
Police are also looking into Jain's personal circumstances. He had married about two years ago, but the marriage later ended in divorce following a marital dispute, according to officials and family members cited in reports.
His child's medical treatment, financial liabilities, marital dispute and communications with his family are among the circumstances being examined as investigators piece together his final days.
Police have not yet reached a final conclusion on what led to his death.
According to preliminary information, the man was staying at an Airbnb in the Supernova building. Police have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. @noidapolice @Uppolice— Omkara (@OmkaraRoots) October 3, 2026
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People working at a nearby apartment also came into contact with Jain shortly before the incident, according to the police.
One of the workers told investigators that Jain appeared distressed and said, "I'm depressed."
Videos recorded around the time of the incident subsequently circulated online. Police are examining available footage as part of the investigation.
Noida Police and a forensic science laboratory team inspected the Supernova Spira premises following the incident and collected evidence, officials said.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to establish Jain's movements after he arrived in Noida. They have also spoken to people present at the complex and prepared an inquest report.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.
The investigation is also focusing on Jain's movements after he left Manesar, the hotels where he stayed, his journey to Noida and his communications with his father.
Police said the WhatsApp conversations and video recovered from his phone would be examined along with CCTV footage, forensic evidence and statements from witnesses before any conclusion is reached about the circumstances surrounding his death.
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