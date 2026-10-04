Jain, who worked for a private company in Gurugram, had left his home in Manesar about three days before his death and stayed at different hotels before reaching Noida. He later checked into an Airbnb apartment at Supernova Spira in Sector 94, where he was staying alone. He died on Saturday morning, according to police. Investigators are now reconstructing his movements and communications in the days leading up to his death.