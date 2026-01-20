Noida Techie Case: Top Administrator Suspended, Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death | Top Points

Noida Techie Death Case: The case involving the death of a tech professional in Noida sent shockwaves across the nation. A 27-year-old man, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, died after his car plunged into a drain at the Sector 150 intersection in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The accident reportedly occurred on the night of January 16–17 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming that timely intervention could have saved his life as he struggled in the water for nearly two hours.

The incident also triggered widespread public outrage. Large numbers of local residents gathered at the accident site on Sunday, questioning the functioning of the authorities and alleging lapses in emergency response.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read- Noida Techie's Death: CEO Noida, MD Noida Metro Corporation Removed; CM Yogi Orders SIT Probe

What We Know So Far In Noida Techie's Death Case

- Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar Mehta, the victim's father, said, "My son was struggling to save himself. My son was crying out for help, asking people to help him, but most of the crowd was just watching. Some people were making videos."

He further alleged, "My son struggled for two hours to save his life. The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter."

Mehta reportedly managed to climb onto the roof of his partially submerged car and waited for help for nearly two hours. During this time, his condition deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures, icy water, mental stress, and panic, as per IANS.

- Police said Yuvraj's body, a resident of Sector-150, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar, was recovered after a search operation by SDRF and NDRF teams and sent for post-mortem examination. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

- In the midst of the chaos, an agent of an e-commerce platform is making headlines, as he attempted to save Yuvraj by diving into the water; however, it was too late.

Moninder told ANI, "I saw that the government employees were quite panicked... Then I asked them if I could go in. They asked me if I knew how to swim. I said yes. I immediately took off my clothes, tied a rope around my waist, and went straight in, at least 50 meters. About 100 people were standing on the road, but I went so far in that I couldn't see a single person from there. They were showing me with torch signals from a distance, indicating where I should look for the car. The boy had drowned just 10 minutes before I arrived. Before that, the boy was trapped for 1.5 hours and kept calling for help. After falling, he had also called his father, saying, 'I've fallen into a ditch, please save me.' "

- The post-mortem report of the victim revealed the cause of death as "asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest."

- The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed M Lokesh, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida and Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

- This comes after the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the Greater Noida car accident.

The SIT, under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone, comprises the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer, PWD.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the SIT has been tasked to submit its report to the CM within five days.

(with agencies' inputs)