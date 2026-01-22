Noida techie death: Truck driver who escaped the accident demands murder charges against authorities

Noida Techie Death: The death of 27 year old tech professional Yuvraj Mehta in Noida has once again brought attention to a dangerously designed accident prone stretch in Sector 150 an area where a similar mishap had narrowly been avoided just two weeks earlier.

According to the reports, the accident site features a sharp 90 degree turn with no safety measures in place. There are no barricades, reflectors, warning signs or proper lighting, making the stretch highly risky, said Gurvinder Singh, a truck driver who survived an accident at the same spot on January 2.

As per HT reports, Singh, who was rescued in time, now squarely blames local authorities and the developer for Mehta’s death. He has demanded that the case be treated not as an accident but as culpable homicide, alleging gross negligence despite prior warnings about the site’s hazards.

Mehta lost his life on the night of January 16-17 when his Grand Vitara veered off the road while he was returning home from work and plunged into a water-filled pit in Sector 150. Trapped inside the submerged vehicle, he reportedly struggled for nearly two hours, desperately calling for help before succumbing. His car was finally pulled out of the pit on Wednesday.

Not an accident but a murder

Angered by the tragedy, Singh told that the incident should be seen as a clear case of negligence amounting to murder. He called for murder charges to be filed against both the developer who left the pit exposed and the authorities responsible for ensuring road safety.

“This was not an accident. Leaving such a massive pit open on a public road is nothing short of killing someone,” Singh said. Recalling the harrowing details, he added, “The young man kept pleading on the phone, saying, ‘Papa, please save me, I will die.’ What safety arrangements were in place there? That question will haunt everyone.”

Noida authorities demanded money from truck driver

The driver claimed that after the incident at the same spot, a man came to him, claiming to be from the authorities demanded money for the damage made there to which Gurvinder Singh said, 'my life has been saved, isn't that more important?', reportedly.

He further added that he was troubled by the Noida authority after the accident. He mentioned that the police were just doing their duty. 'If there is fault, it lies with those whose responsibility was to make the road safe', Singh said.

News of Yuvraj Mehta’s death reopened painful memories for Gurvinder Singh, who said he survived a similar accident at the same spot purely by “God’s grace.” Overcome with emotion, Singh recalled watching videos of the young techie’s final moments and said the visuals left him shaken.

“When I saw those clips of the boy dying while speaking to his father, I couldn’t hold back my tears,” Singh said. “I kept wondering what that father must have been feeling at that moment.”

Describing his own ordeal, Singh said his truck was moving at a slow speed when the cabin suddenly tipped into what he described as a “pond-like water body.” The rear wheels, he said, got lodged near a drain separating the road from the pit, preventing the vehicle from plunging further.

He stressed that the stretch had no warning signs, reflective markers or barricades to alert drivers about the sharp turn ahead. “There was absolutely nothing to indicate the danger,” Singh said.

Singh added that when he managed to get out of the truck, he slipped and fell because there was no solid ground to stand on. He said a few passersby noticed his plight and rushed to help. “If they hadn’t come in time, I might not have survived,” he said.

SIT probe on the techie's death

After the Tragic death of Yuvraj Mehta, Special Investigation team was set up to probe into the matter after the removal of Noida Authority. The UP Government also terminated a junior engineer of Noida Traffic cell from his services.