Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M. has been removed from his post and placed on the waiting list following the tragic death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who fell into a water-filled ditch in Sector 150.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered a high-level investigation. Acting on his directions, the state government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the circumstances leading to Mehta’s death.

The SIT will operate under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Meerut Zone, and will include the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD). The team has been instructed to complete the probe and submit its report to the Chief Minister within five days.

According to the post-mortem report, Mehta died of asphyxiation, with heart failure or cardiac arrest listed as a contributing factor. Police officials noted that the findings indicate cardiac arrest ultimately caused his death.

Preliminary reports suggest that the incident occurred late on Saturday night amid severe cold. Mehta’s vehicle reportedly plunged into a water-filled ditch, where he remained trapped for an extended period. Sources indicated that he managed to climb onto the roof of his partially submerged car and awaited assistance for nearly two hours. During this time, exposure to freezing water, extreme cold, mental stress and panic is believed to have contributed to his deteriorating condition. Police suspect that the combination of delayed rescue, hypothermia, and anxiety triggered cardiac arrest.

The tragedy has sparked widespread public outrage. On Sunday, a large number of local residents gathered at the accident site throughout the day, questioning the authorities’ response and alleging serious lapses in emergency services. Residents claimed that despite Mehta’s repeated calls for help, no timely or effective rescue operation was undertaken. While officials from multiple departments reached the site, locals described the response as largely “formal and superficial.”

The incident has also drawn attention to the Noida Authority’s alleged negligence. Residents of Sector 150 stated that they had repeatedly raised concerns about safety hazards in the area prior to the accident. Complaints had been submitted requesting the installation of speed breakers and reflectors, covering of open drains, drainage of waterlogged plots, and improvement of street lighting and sanitation. Letters were also sent via the IGRS portal to various departments.

However, locals alleged that Work Circle-10 shifted responsibility to the Noida Authority’s Traffic Cell, resulting in inaction. Even representations from Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, urging urgent safety measures, reportedly went unheeded.



(With IANS inputs)