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NewsIndiaNoida traffic advisory: Route diversions and bans for Jewar Airport inauguration on March 28
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Noida traffic advisory: Route diversions and bans for Jewar Airport inauguration on March 28

Noida Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the March 28 inauguration of Jewar International Airport. Authorities have outlined diversions, restrictions, and alternative routes to manage expected congestion and ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Noida traffic advisory: Route diversions and bans for Jewar Airport inauguration on March 28Noida International Airport. (Photo: IANS/X/@CMOfficeUP)

Noida Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the March 28 inauguration of Jewar International Airport. Authorities have outlined diversions, restrictions, and alternative routes to manage expected congestion and ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event.

 

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