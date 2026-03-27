Noida traffic advisory: Route diversions and bans for Jewar Airport inauguration on March 28
Noida Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the March 28 inauguration of Jewar International Airport. Authorities have outlined diversions, restrictions, and alternative routes to manage expected congestion and ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event.
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Noida Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for Noida and Greater Noida ahead of the March 28 inauguration of Jewar International Airport. Authorities have outlined diversions, restrictions, and alternative routes to manage expected congestion and ensure smooth movement during the high-profile event.
@dgpup@CP_Noida@Uppolice@DCP_Noida@DCPCentralNoida@DCPGreaterNoida@dcptrafficnoida@uptrafficpolice@noidapolice @Noidatraffic pic.twitter.com/akrdsC2a5f — ACP Traffic Noida @ACPTrafficNoida) March 26, 2026
(This is a developing story.)
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