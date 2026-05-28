Noida weather update: Gautam Buddha Nagar in 'Orange Zone' | Check IMD forecast

Noida weather update: Uttar Pradesh's Noida is set to experience a drastic weather change as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts gusty winds from May 28 to May 31. While this shift is expected to bring much-needed respite from the scorching heat, local authorities have advised residents to exercise caution. The broader Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) is also bracing for these weather changes, which may bring high-speed winds, lightning strikes, and thunderstorms.

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Authorities issue advisory

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The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration issued an advisory for the residents of Noida, urging them to stay alert. This comes in the wake of a forecast by the weather agency for the region, from May 28 to May 31.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North-West India from May 28, leading to unstable weather conditions over Delhi and nearby states.

Weather impact in Gautam Buddha Nagar

IANS reported that District Disaster Specialist, Omkar Chaturvedi, in the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration, stated that the weather impact is expected to be most severe on May 29, as per MeT dept predictions.

Thus, Gautam Buddha Nagar has been put in the 'Orange Zone'.

He said that several areas are likely to experience strong winds blowing at speeds of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour (kmph), with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 100 kmph.

He further emphasised that it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions to prevent loss of human life, livestock, and property damage.

The advisory issued by the administration advises people against standing under trees, near mobile towers, or close to tall buildings during bad weather.

“People are urged not to send children out to play in open fields and to refrain from touching electrical appliances, iron windows, doors, and hand pumps,” said the advisory.

During lightning strikes, people have been advised to stay away from ponds, rivers, and water-based activities such as swimming.

Farmers working in the fields have also been instructed to immediately move to a safe and dry location.

(with IANS inputs)

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