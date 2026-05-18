Noida woman found dead in Bhopal: Family protests outside MP CM residence, alleges 'dowry death' - What is Twisha Sharma death case?

A family from Noida staged a protest outside the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal on Sunday. Earlier this week, the family lost a 33-year-old woman who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

The family has alleged that she was murdered over dowry-related harassment. On Sunday, they reached the CM's residence demanding a fresh post-mortem examination of her body at AIIMS Delhi, Hindustan Times reported.

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What is Twisha Sharma death case?

Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh met Twisha Sharma through a dating application in 2024, and the two got married in December 2025. After the marriage, Twisha moved to Bhopal, though her family alleges that she wished to return to Noida.

Family also claimed that she had been in touch with them till 10 pm on the night of her death on May 12.

Twisha's family has accused Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, of murdering her. They have also alleged that her in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

What is the demand of family from CM?

Twisha’s family alleged that her body had remained in the mortuary of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal for the past five days and demanded that a second post-mortem examination be conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

Her father, Navnidhi Sharma, and brother said officials from the Chief Minister’s Office assured them of fair action after meeting them during the protest. Navnidhi Sharma also sought the transfer of legal proceedings in the case to a court outside Madhya Pradesh, Hindustan Times reported.

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What is the police saying?

Police have constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an investigation into allegations of dowry harassment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap, who is leading the SIT probe, had earlier said that a case had been registered against Samarth Singh and his mother under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to dowry death and harassment. He added that efforts had been intensified to trace and arrest Samarth Singh.

Officials said the SIT would investigate allegations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and alleged attempts to destroy evidence following Twisha’s death.