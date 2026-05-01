Noida's iron grip: Drones and PAC companies deployed as city goes on high Alert for Labour Day gatherings

Noida Protest: Noida Police have put the district on a security footing on International Labour Day on Friday, mobilising thousands of personnel, imposing prohibitory orders and deploying drone surveillance across more than 50 locations, all in anticipation of worker protests and gatherings that have, in the past, turned violent. Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 has been enforced across the district from April 30 to May 8, restricting assemblies and allowing police to act swiftly against any disruption.

The Scale Of Deployment

The commissionerate has divided Noida into 11 zones and 49 sectors to manage the deployment systematically. Noida itself has been split into four zones and 16 sectors, Central Noida into three zones and 24 sectors, and Greater Noida into four zones and nine sectors.

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The force drawn up for the occasion is considerable --- six Superintendents of Police, 14 Additional SPs, 30 Deputy SPs, 65 inspectors, 400 sub-inspectors, 150 women sub-inspectors, 900 constables and 200 women constables, supplemented by personnel drafted in from other districts. Ten companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been stationed at key locations, with two DCPs, three Additional DCPs and four ACPs assigned duties within the commissionerate.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: On Labour Day, Noida Police remained on alert and conducted surveillance using drone cameras. Monitoring was carried out in the Hosiery Complex and other sensitive areas



(Source: Noida Police) pic.twitter.com/w1YYvilFyd — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026Noida on high alert as Labour Day gatherings loom; Drones, PAC companies deployed



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Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said the arrangements were designed to cover every sensitive point in the district. "We have strengthened security at important industrial units, multinational companies, small-scale industrial areas, major intersections and other sensitive locations. Several mobile police teams have also been deployed to patrol continuously," she said, adding that the intent was to ensure daily life continued without disruption.

#WATCH | Noida | Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said, "...The events traditionally organised by various labour unions have been held peacefully. At present, peace and order prevail everywhere. We are active on the ground. Police force has been deployed... Work… pic.twitter.com/lWFDQ1jaPx — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

A dedicated control room staffed by a gazetted officer has been set up to monitor all CCTV and drone surveillance feeds and coordinate an immediate response to any emergency.

Why Heightened Caution

The heavy deployment is not without context. On April 13, workers' protests over minimum wages turned violent in the district, with some resorting to stone-pelting and arson. That incident has clearly shaped the scale of the response being put in place for Friday.

Additional Commissioner of Police for Law and Order, Rajiv Narayan Mishra, was direct about the reasoning. "Given previous incidents of worker protests related to Labour Day, extensive security arrangements have been made to maintain peace. A large number of police officers and mobile units are patrolling sensitive and critical areas. Rapid Response Force units are present, and CCTV cameras and over 50 drone points have been set up for surveillance," he said.

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Mishra added that the police were also working to prevent the spread of misinformation. "Continuous dialogue and coordination are being maintained with industrial units and labour organisations. Section 163 has been invoked to prevent the spread of rumours. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours to ensure that Labour Day and the days following remain peaceful and that workers and industrial units can function smoothly," he said.