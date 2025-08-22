The Uttar Pradesh Police, in a post on the social media platform X, shared a video of a young couple carelessly riding a motorcycle. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, and the girl was seen sitting on the fuel tank, hugging the rider from the front.

The video, apparently recorded by a passerby, was shared on X by the official account of the UP Police. It was also noted that a fine of Rs. 53,500 had been imposed.

The UP Police in the post titled the video "Romeo & Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida" also wrote, "This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Ride safe, follow rules, let your love story live long," the police urged in the post.

Romeo & Juliet tried a bike sequel in Noida.



This time the climax was a hefty challan, not a love song!



Ride safe, follow rules, let your love story live long.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vav87Tgyd8 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 22, 2025

Also Read: Couple With Child Pleads To Get Off As Noida Cab Driver Speeds To Escape Police

Netizens' Reaction

"Fined for distortion of Saiyaara-pose into Top Gun pose!" an X user commented under the video.

"UP Police OP," another user wrote in he comment section.

"Up Police Rocks," a user commented.

Noida BMW Accident

IANS reported on July 27 that a speeding BMW crushed to death a five-year-old girl and injured her father and another relative travelling with her on a scooter in Noida Sector 20.

The rash car driver and his co-passenger, who were both students, were arrested. Aayat died in the accident after the car, driven by Yash Sharma, hit her father’s scooter on Saturday night.

The child's father was driving his scooter towards the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30 when the car rammed into their vehicle, according to IANS the police said.

The impact of the crash flung Aayat into the air, leaving her father and uncle bleeding on the road. The impact of the collision caused intensive damage to both the car and the scooter.

(with IANS inputs)