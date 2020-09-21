Non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits facing harassment and isolation, says leader; starts fast-unto-death

Non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits are facing harassment and isolation said Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo on Monday as he started fast-unto-death. Tickoo started the fast against Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as KPSS strongly feel that it is punishing left out non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits--Kashmiri Hindus for staying back in Kashmir Valley. It seeks redressal of demands.

"Since abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A, we the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits are facing harassment and isolation at the hands of Relief Department. Despite multiple directions from Hon’ble High Court and recommendations from the Central Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs, Relief Department is playing with the life and security of the Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits," said Tickoo.

He added, “Since June 2020, hundreds of communications stand submitted to all concerned authorities in UT and Centre about the vicious and morally corrupt staff of Relief Department. Situations are created like either they sabotage the whole process of jobs and rehabilitation of non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits or we must negotiate under the table deal with the officers/officials of the Relief Department to get the directions of the Hon’ble High Court and recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs implemented on the ground zero."

Tickoo further said, "A delegation of KPSS also met Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of JK at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar and submitted a detailed memorandum and apprised His Excellency about the conspiracy hatched by Relief Department against the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits. His Excellency assured us that necessary steps will be taken on priority to sort out the issue which is related to the survival and existence of 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits. But till date, no action stands taken on the issues."

"As such, for the survival of these Kashmiri Pandits, I being the head by KPSS, have decided to start fast-unto-death against Relief Department for persecution and bureaucratic harassment against non-migrants," he added. The non- migrant Kashmir pandits are saying they are facing many hardships on the hands of administration and need their attention and their demands to be taken on priority.

Charter of demands:

1) KPSS demand vigilance inquiry against the officers/officials of the Relief Department for deliberately stalling and sabotaging Relief and Rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits and misusing their official positions to harm the Kashmiri Pandits.

2) Implementation of Hon’ble High Court directions and recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding jobs to the unemployed educated Kashmiri Pandit/Kashmiri Hindu youths.

3) DMRR&R deliberately delayed the process by more than four years as such give one time age relaxation to all the over-age candidates’ w.e.f. 31.05.2016 (date of the judgment passed by Hon’ble High Court in OWP 1986/2013 titled Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti and others Vs. Union of India and others)

4) Easy and stress-free process of providing Bonafide Certificates to all the aspirants (Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits / Kashmiri Hindus) as per SRO 425 dated 10.10.2017.

5) Monthly Financial Aid to 808 non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits

6) Providing accommodation to all deserving non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits as per recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

7) Extension of benefits of Migrant Welfare Fund to the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits